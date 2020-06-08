PHOTOS: Colorado Springs vigil in honor of Breonna Taylor, remembering lives lost to police brutality.
Colorado Springs' curfew will not be extended after five days of peaceful protests in Colorado Springs, Mayor John Suthers announced Monday.
The 10 p.m. curfew, which went into effect last Wednesday, was enacted on the fifth day of consecutive protests over the death of George Floyd, a black man who died while being restrained by Minneapolis police.
As peaceful daytime protests stretched into the night, there was "confrontational conduct that endangered the police, protesters, bystanders and both public and private property," Suthers said. But since the curfew was implemented, protests have remained peaceful.
“A tremendous amount of credit belongs to our citizens who have engaged in speech and assembly in Colorado Springs in the highest traditions of social action in America," he said. “They have been vocal and passionate about their worthy cause, but respectful of their fellow citizens and public and private property. My sincere gratitude to leaders of the protest who have steered those protesting police brutality away from other groups who do not share their message and their commitment to nonviolent methods."
Suthers also thanked the Colorado Springs Police Department, which he said "has worked hard to ensure First Amendment protection of speech and assembly, while also providing for the public health, safety and welfare."
The mayor said he will reinstate the curfew if protests turn violent and property is damaged. He asked protesters to avoid blocking traffic.
In a city-produced podcast released Monday, Suthers said there is a "willingness to engage in constructive conversation" in steps moving forward, citing discussions in other cities to address police misconduct. He said he envisions a council-appointed committee or commission that would explore how the community and police can better communicate with each other.
"I do not favor giving a group of unelected citizens who do not have any expertise in policing, the power to determine the procedures and protocols of a police department," he said. "But I don't have a problem with a group of citizens seeing how the police department operates, looking at how other police departments operate, and making recommendations to the city council as to how we ought to go forward."
Chief Vince Niski, addressing the need to better communicate with the public, said he invited some of the protest organizers to join a steering committee that serves as liaisons with the police and community. He stressed the importance to include younger voices.
"I think it will be a good way to have communication; to let people know what we have done already to improve the police department and let them have input on what we do in the future to improve the police department and the relationship with our community."
Niski said the department plans to develop a position for a person who would work to create data and make it more accessible to the public.
"It's our messaging that has been faulty over the years," he said.
Suthers said it's important to counteract the message that "all cops are bad."
"The vast, vast majority of our police officers in Colorado Springs are tremendous public servants," he said. "They are very dedicated people, they want to do the right thing."
Suthers pointed to past efforts to increase communication between residents and police, citing the Illumination Project, which was launched in 2018. It sought to strengthen the relationship between police and the community by hosting listening sessions for public concerns to be raised.
The mayor also cited the importance of recruiting "the best-qualified people" to join the police force.
"We want a police department that reflects our community," he said, adding that the department has "done a pretty good job" of attracting Latinos, but has struggled to recruit black residents to join the force, Suthers said
Ten percent of sworn employees are Hispanic and 4% are black, according to recent data from the police department. Hispanic and Latino residents make up nearly 18% of the city's population and black residents make up about 6%, 2019 census data shows. Eighty-three percent of CSPD's sworn employees are white, data shows.
Asian Americans and American Indians among CSPD's sworn employees are more accurately represented compared to the city's population, making up 3% and 1% respectively, according to data.
