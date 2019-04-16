With their right hands in the air and facing Colorado Springs’ western backdrop, the city’s mayor and two at-large councilmen re-confirmed their oaths of office while a third, new councilman swore in for the first time.
Incumbent Mayor John Suthers, incumbent Councilmen Bill Murray and Tom Strand and former Secretary of State Wayne Williams promised Tuesday morning to serve the best interests of Colorado Springs. The four gave their oaths on the south steps of the Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum.
The three incumbents and Williams won their seats in the city’s April 2 election. Suthers’ boasted a landslide 72.51% of the vote while Williams, Murray and Strand received 18.61%, 12.35% and 12.15% respectively.
Later Tuesday the council is expected to hold internal elections to determine who will serve as president and president pro tem, seats currently held by Richard Skorman and Jill Gaebler.
This story will be updated.