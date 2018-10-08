Mattress Firm plans to close up to 700 stores over the next few months as part of a plan to offload debt and repay creditors. The announcement came just hours after the company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in Delaware on Friday.
In a conference call with landlords for the more than 3,000 Mattress Firm stores across the country, CEO Steve Stagner said the company plans to do an initial round of store closures over the next few days, which will see about 200 stores shuttered. Stagner said the company is targeting locations where it has multiple stores in the same city.
The only Mattress Firm store location in Colorado Springs that's closing is the one at 1785 E. Cheyenne Mountain Boulevard.
