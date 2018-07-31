A family of four was displaced when a fire broke out at their home in east Colorado Springs on Tuesday.
A woman and her daughter arrived to find smoke in their home at 806 Hutchinson Drive just after 2 p.m., Fire Capt. Brian Vaughan said. Fire crews arrived four minutes later and found the flames mostly confined to a mattress in the two-story home’s basement.
The house should have had five working smoke alarms but had only one, Vaughan said. The cause of the fire hadn't been determined.
“They were able to get in there quickly, so it didn’t grow to any extensive body of fire,” Vaughan said.