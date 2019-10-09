Two years after Matt Lauer's fall from grace, a new report sheds light on more explosive details from sexual assault allegations against the former NBC News anchor and a cover-up accusation. Variety magazine reveals that in an interview with journalist Ronan Farrow for his new book, "Catch and Kill," former NBC News employee Brooke Nevils says Lauer raped her in his hotel room at the 2014 Sochi Olympics.
Farrow writes Lauer invited Nevils to his hotel room after a night of drinks. Once in the room, Nevils alleges Lauer pushed her against the door and kissed her. He then pushed her onto the bed, flipped her over and asked her if she "liked anal sex."
Nevils said she declined several times. But she "was in the midst of telling him she wasn't interested again when he 'just did it.'" Nevils recalls the encounter was excruciatingly painful.