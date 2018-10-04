Inside a home in Black Forest authorities found a massive amount of illegal drugs, guns and "thousands" of rounds of ammunition Wednesday night.
"If this would have turned into a shootout this would have been a very difficult house to take," El Paso County Sheriff Bill Elder explained. "We're lucky the way it went today."
The sheriff's office had been investigating the home in the 14300 block Holmes Road for about a month. They executed what they call a "knock and talk" Wednesday afternoon where they made contact with a resident. They were able to obtain a search warrant and executed the bust that same day.
Heroin, meth, guns, ballistic vests and hundreds of marijuana plants were seized.
"It's a very sophisticated grow," Sheriff Elder said. "They rent it [the grow house] for about $5,000 a month, I think the owner is going to be pretty shocked the condition of the house."
Two men were arrested. A woman was also at the home and was let go. Sheriff Elder believes the people inside the home at the time of the search warrant may have been doing heroin.