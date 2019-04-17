Authorities announced a massive drug bust operation that was years in the making out of Colorado.
The City of Pueblo shared information on "Operation Double Dippin" with the public on Wednesday. The investigation started in February of 2017 and resulted in the indictment and/or arrests by the Colorado State Attorney General's office and by the Pueblo County District Attorney of 65 people. As of Wednesday, 40 of the 65 people charged have been arrested. During the investigation $1.25 million was seized along 33.7 pounds of cocaine, 126.6 pounds of methamphetamine, 56.2 pounds of heroin, 31 guns and seven vehicles.
The investigation started with small street-level buys of drugs in Pueblo. Over time authorities realized the breadth of the illegal drug operation was taking place over the entire Front Range of Colorado, according to the City of Pueblo.
For more on this story visit KKTV.com.