Two mass coronavirus vaccinations in El Paso County in coming weeks are part of new outreach to minority groups that haven't gotten equal access to the lifesaving shots.
Across the state, Hispanic residents have received about 5% of the vaccines distributed, even though represent 21% of the state's population, according the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. Black residents have received 1.96% of the state's vaccines and represent 3.9% of the state's population, the data shows.
Eleanor Cobb, 72, is among the Black residents who have been vaccinated in the state after she participated in UCHealth's mass vaccination on Friday at the Memorial Administrative Center. The three-day event ending Saturday is expected to distribute 5,000 doses.
Cobb doesn't expect to have more freedom immediately and she wouldn't go without her mask until vaccinations are more widespread, but she is looking forward to being able to get out more once more people are vaccinated.
"I don’t like being told that I can’t go anywhere," she said.
While the retired Air Force master sergeant was interested in the vaccine, she knows other older African Americans who are afraid of it. Within her family, her grandson is skeptical of it and wants to see how others react, she said. She expects to set an example for him, she said.
While demographic data for vaccine distribution in El Paso County was not available, local health care providers and advocates say they know barriers such as language, misinformation, transportation and other factors are keeping residents in minority groups from receiving the vaccine. At the same time, some minority groups have been hurt disproportionately by the virus. State data shows 28% of COVID-19 cases have sickened Hispanic residents.
Dr. Richard Vu, co-owner of Matthews-Vu Medical Group, said to help address disparities he had directed his staff this week to call elderly minority patients and start scheduling them for the vaccine, rather than waiting for patients to come in.
"I think it's really the best way," he said.
Centura Health and Servicios De La Raza (Services for the People) are planning a similar approach for upcoming mass evacuation clinics and plan to invite minority residents individually to participate.
Julissa Soto, director of statewide programs for Servicios De La Raza, has heard some Hispanic residents are concerned about the vaccination because it might change their DNA or contain chlorine. To help bust those myths and invite seniors to an upcoming clinic, the group's promotoras, or community health workers, are calling seniors directly to set up appointments for the upcoming clinic.
"Our model is to work with promotoras so we can really reach out to the heart of the community," she said.
Those providing vaccinations at the clinic on Feb. 19-20 at the El Paso County Public Health building in Fountain will all speak Spanish as well to help put seniors at ease, she said. The clinic hopes to reach 1,000 seniors each day, she said.
Centura's drive-thru clinic held in partnership with CovidCheck Colorado expects to distribute 5,000 doses at the World Arena on Feb. 13-14 and at least a quarter of those doses are planned to reach residents from disadvantaged communities, said Dr. Brian Erling, CEO of Penrose-St. Francis Health Services.
The common methods health systems use to reach patients such as email and phone text messages aren't effective for all patients, he said. So, Centura Health partnered with groups in southeastern Colorado Springs, such as the RISE Coalition and the Solid Rock Community Development Corp., to ensure they were reaching residents and will offer paper signups, he said.
"We are trying to close that gap with this project," he said.
The event also expects to serve about 1,200 educators and school district employees, who will be eligible Feb. 8 he said. Vaccinating teachers is also an issue of equity because it can help keep kids in school and parents at work, he said.
The other residents served will be seniors 65 and older, he said.
The first invitations for the event are expected to go out Friday night, he said.
While mass clinics are good steps, Soto would like to see additional information distributed in Spanish to community gathering places, such as restaurants, to help educate the community more broadly, she said.
For more information about the clinic Servicios de la Raza is holding email Soto at JulissaS@serviciosdelaraza.org.