Among a statewide surge in delta variant cases, as well as in an updated pandemic guidance throughout the state, the state health department again updated guidelines for residential care facilities on Tuesday.
Now, staff, visitors, and residents will universally need to wear masks, regardless of their vaccination statuses, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment said.
Those who have been vaccinated will also need to go through testing after being exposed to COVID-positive individuals, which will include daily, point-of-care testing during the two weeks after original exposure. Those who have not will be excluded from group activities and communal dining when their facility has conducted outbreak testing, the department clarified, in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance.
The changes build on others made almost two weeks before, and come after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated their recommendations for indoor mask wearing in areas with surging case rates.
“The recent CDC announcement recommends that people in substantial and high transmission areas wear masks indoors, regardless of vaccination status,” said Randy Kuykendall, director of the department’s health facilities and EMS division. “As we look to decrease new COVID-19 cases, additional or more stringent infection prevention measures may be necessary at times, and our experts will continue to monitor virus data so we can make mitigation decisions that best fit Colorado’s residential care facilities.”
In El Paso County, cases of COVID-19 over the last seven days have gradually increased to around 129 cases per 100,000 people, which is well within the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s metrics for “high” community transmission. Since last March, Coloradans 60 and older have accounted for the lion's share of COVID-related hospitalizations in El Paso County.