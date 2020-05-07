More than 82,000 nonmedical masks have been donated to vulnerable populations and essential workers who have limited access to protective equipment through the Colorado Mask Project, state officials said Thursday during a briefing on the state's coronavirus response.
The project aims to donate a total of 100,000 masks to 200 organizations across Colorado, including homeless shelters, assisted living centers, domestic violence safehouses and child care providers, said Betsy Markey, executive director of the Office of Economic Development and International Trade.
Through a mask design contest led by Colorado Creative Industries, kids around the state submitted original designs for the masks and local companies volunteered to sew and produce them.
The office also conducted a survey to evaluate the economic needs of businesses across the state.
“Businesses are holding on for relatively quick recovery. We know they can hold on to for another one to six months, but after that it’s going to continue to get pretty difficult,” Markey said.
Of the businesses that responded, 62% stated they expect 2020 revenues will be at least 25% below original projections.
A COVID-19 Business Recovery Center was created to help businesses find funding and the state plans to develop more relief packages, Markey said.
The state plans to open alternate medical care centers, including at the Colorado Convention Center in Denver and the Larimer County Fairgrounds and Events Complex in Loveland, next month in the event of a surge of patients at hospitals, said Kevin Klein, director of the Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management.
The plan is to have 200 beds available in Loveland ¯ set to open June 11 — and 250 at the Convention Center, set to open June 4, Klein said.
“We are hoping that we continue to flatten the curve and don’t overwhelm the hospital center and don’t need to use them,” Klein said.
The centers would be used, if necessary, if there is a second wave of the virus in the fall, he said.
“We are planning for the worst, hoping for the best,” Klein said. “It really comes down to making sure we are ready if we need it.”