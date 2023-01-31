Legions of art lovers in the Pikes Peak region were the lucky recipients of Mary Mashburn's trademark sprinkles through the years.

The longtime former executive director of the nonprofit Imagination Celebration, who was also widely known as the "Fairy Godmother of the Arts," died Saturday. She was 85.

Mashburn is survived by her daughters, Mary and Melissa Mashburn, and her sister, Georgianna Green. A joint memorial service for Mashburn and her husband, Wayne Mashburn, who died in September, is planned for May.

"Mary was brilliant about many things, but particularly people," said Imagination Celebration Executive Director Deborah Thornton. "She recognized the essential importance of 'inclusion' and perpetuated that by bringing programs that allowed each child in our region a way to participate and an opportunity to see themselves represented on a big stage."

After traveling with her husband, who was in the U.S. Air Force, for three decades, the Mashburns became permanent Colorado Springs residents in 1978. Mary dove into volunteering, helping to transform the cultural community. In 1981 she co-founded the Mashburn-Marshall Tactile Gallery, a please-touch-the-sculpture gallery designed for the blind and visually impaired and those with disabilities at the Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College.

In 1989 Mary expanded the Kennedy Center Imagination Celebration from a weekend festival to a year-round arts organization, which was first based at the Pikes Peak Library District and then as its own organization in 2000. She went on to lead the nonprofit for 18 years, and brought the arts into schools and businesses and helped connect arts groups, teachers and artists.

"She saw that the arts can break down so many barriers between people and can fire up people’s imaginations," said her daughter, Mary. "The Imagination Celebration summed up what mother thought about the arts. It was a celebration of being alive and how you could stretch, how it took you to other places through your imagination. She loved the idea of the arts being accessible to people and bringing them together."

It was through the Imagination Celebration that she earned her well-known nickname. Sierra High School students dubbed her a fairy godmother after working with her on a theater project, and it stuck.

"She walked in more than one parade dressed as the fairy godmother and doing her trademark sprinkle onto the crowd," Mary said, "as she did with art teachers, performers and children she came into contact with."

Mary served on the board for many organizations around the region, including the FAC, Friends of the PPLD, Colorado Springs Children's Chorale and Colorado Springs Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services. Among the many awards she received were the Colorado Governor’s Award for Excellence in the Arts, Russell T. Tutt Award for Excellence in Leadership and the FAC's Living Treasure Award. Pikes Peak Arts Council lauded Mary and Wayne with its biggest award in 2011 — the Eve Tilley Lifetime Achievement Award, for their work as leaders in the arts community.

"Mary was brilliant about the less visible aspects of people, perceptive about their needs and their capacity, nudging them past their fears, their egos, their can’t dos, their biases, their comfort levels, to do things they didn’t know they could do," Thornton said. "She helped people be more generous, more courageous, more involved, more creative."