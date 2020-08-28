A nephew of revered civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. addressed about 100 activists who gathered Friday in a downtown Colorado Springs park to mark the 57th anniversary of the landmark March on Washington.
The demonstration in Acacia Park was held as thousands of activists gathered at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C., to commemorate the 1963 civil rights march led by King and to call for police reforms in the wake of the shooting of a Black man by police in Kenosha, Wis.,.
Isaac Newton Farris Jr., the son of King's sister, Christine King Farris, told the crowd nonviolent protests, like the March on Washington, are needed if the Black Lives Matter movement is to bring lasting change.
"Change is coming, there is nothing you or I can do to stop the change that's coming because it's already started," Farris said. "We must protest the right, nonviolent way."
Farris' remarks come just days after Jacob Blake was shot seven times by Kenosha police officers as he attempted to get into his car where his kids were waiting after what appeared to be a struggle with officers, leaving him paralyzed from the waist down, according to his family.
Peaceful protests have been followed by a violent clash in Kenosha in which a 17-year-old avowed supporter of the police and President Donald Trump from Illinois who was armed with an AR-15 semiautomatic rifle is accused of killing two protesters and wounded a third.
Farris also focused on the importance of voting.
"Now's the time to vote for people who think like you do," Farris said.
"I think its fantastic right now with the times that we live in that we're able to come together in nonviolent way and be able to have a peaceful protest and listen and come together as a community" said one of those at the rally, Jordan Eyers.