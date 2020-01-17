Colorado Springs, CO (80903)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun with gusty winds developing this afternoon. High near 50F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 19F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph, becoming ENE and decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.