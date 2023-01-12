Banks and credit unions: Most banks and credit unions closed Monday; check with individual banks or credit unions.
Buses (Metro Transit): Regular bus service Monday.
Government offices: County, city, state and federal offices closed Monday.
Libraries: All Pikes Peak District library branched closed Monday.
Post Office: Offices closed and no mail service Monday.
Public schools: Most schools closed Monday; check with individual schools or districts.
The Gazette: Office open Monday.
Malls: The Citadel, Chapel Hills and The Promenade Shops at Briargate: Open regular hours Monday.
Grocery and department stores: Open regular hours Monday.