MLK DAY
Cuddy & Feder

Banks and credit unions: Most banks and credit unions closed Monday; check with individual banks or credit unions.

Buses (Metro Transit): Regular bus service Monday.

Government offices: County, city, state and federal offices closed Monday.

Libraries: All Pikes Peak District library branched closed Monday.

Post Office: Offices closed and no mail service Monday.

Sign up for free: Springs AM Update

Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country overnight and the stories to follow throughout the day delivered to your inbox each evening.

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.

Public schools: Most schools closed Monday; check with individual schools or districts.

The Gazette: Office open Monday.

Malls: The Citadel, Chapel Hills and The Promenade Shops at Briargate: Open regular hours Monday.

Grocery and department stores: Open regular hours Monday.

Tags

Load comments