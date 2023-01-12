Banks and credit unions: Most banks and credit unions closed Monday; check with individual banks or credit unions.
Buses (Metro Transit): Regular bus service Monday.
Government offices: County, city, state and federal offices closed Monday.
Libraries: All Pikes Peak District library branched closed Monday.
Post Office: Offices closed and no mail service Monday.
Public schools: Most schools closed Monday; check with individual schools or districts.
The Gazette: Office open Monday.
Malls: The Citadel, Chapel Hills and The Promenade Shops at Briargate: Open regular hours Monday.
Grocery and department stores: Open regular hours Monday.
EVENTS
Monday — Information: coloradocollege.edu/offices/butlercenter/community-collaborations/index.html
All Peoples Breakfast Buffet and Social Hour — 7:30-8:30 a.m., Ed Robson Arena, Colorado College
All Peoples Breakfast Program — Including Foot for Thought discussion, keynote speaker, Mike Edmonds, 8:30-9:45 a.m., Ed Robson Arena, Colorado College
Unity March to Acacia Park — 10:15 a.m., departs corner of Tejon and Cache La Poudre streets
Unity Program — Keynote speaker, Sharon Tunson, 10:30 a.m. Acacia Park
Cleo Parker Robinson Dance Ensemble — 7 p.m., Kathryn Mohman Theatre, Armstrong Hall, Colorado College