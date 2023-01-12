MLK DAY
Banks and credit unions: Most banks and credit unions closed Monday; check with individual banks or credit unions.

Buses (Metro Transit): Regular bus service Monday.

Government offices: County, city, state and federal offices closed Monday.

Libraries: All Pikes Peak District library branched closed Monday.

Post Office: Offices closed and no mail service Monday.

Public schools: Most schools closed Monday; check with individual schools or districts.

The Gazette: Office open Monday.

Malls: The Citadel, Chapel Hills and The Promenade Shops at Briargate: Open regular hours Monday.

Grocery and department stores: Open regular hours Monday.

EVENTS

Monday — Information: coloradocollege.edu/offices/butlercenter/community-collaborations/index.html

All Peoples Breakfast Buffet and Social Hour — 7:30-8:30 a.m., Ed Robson Arena, Colorado College

All Peoples Breakfast Program — Including Foot for Thought discussion, keynote speaker, Mike Edmonds, 8:30-9:45 a.m., Ed Robson Arena, Colorado College

Unity March to Acacia Park — 10:15 a.m., departs corner of Tejon and Cache La Poudre streets

Unity Program — Keynote speaker, Sharon Tunson, 10:30 a.m. Acacia Park

Cleo Parker Robinson Dance Ensemble — 7 p.m., Kathryn Mohman Theatre, Armstrong Hall, Colorado College

