Colorado Springs’ downtown power plant burned its last lumps of coal Friday, as crews prepare to tear down the long-standing towers that have filled the skyline with steam.
Shuttering Martin Drake Power Plant, one of the last urban power plants in the country, will help cut the community’s carbon emissions and potentially open up opportunities for the highly visible land, southwest of Cimarron and Conejos streets and next to Interstate 25, city and Colorado Springs Utilities officials said at a celebration Friday.
Coal has burned on the site for about a century, and the plant was expected to keep running on coal through 2035. In June 2020, however, the Utilities board, which is made up of Colorado Springs City Council members, moved up the date for shuttering the plant to no later than 2023.
Economics accelerated Drake’s closure because natural gas and other fuels are cheaper, Mayor John Suthers said.
“Clean energy is America’s future and it’s Colorado Springs’ future.”
Ending the coal generation at Drake also will help Utilities meet its goal of cutting carbon emissions by 80% by 2030, in line with a larger statewide goal of cutting emissions.
In 2029, Utilities’ Ray Nixon Power Plant, south of the city near Fort Carson, will also stop burning coal.
Workers fed Drake coal for the last time at 11:04 a.m. Friday, marking a somewhat emotional moment for employees who have spent their careers at Drake, said Somer Mese, who manages the plant.
“It’s like a death in the family,” she said.
Decommissioning has started inside the plant, starting with conveyor belts. In the coming months, cranes will likely appear onsite to take down structures, she said.
Drake’s onsite generators will transition immediately to natural gas and might be shut down in November and December, said Lisa Barbatos, the general manager of energy supply.
Utilities expects to spend $100 million on six new natural gas generators that it will install on the same site to help replace generation from Martin Drake. Utilities expects the transition to natural gas to save money over time because the new generators require far fewer staff to run, Chris Welch, a senior environmental specialist with Utilities, said previously.
Utilities is finding new positions for the Drake employees within its operations — 45 people have found new positions, Mese said.
Many of those people will work in other aspects of electrical distribution and generation, and some have gone to work on the water side of Utilities, Barbatos said.
The future of the site is largely yet to be determined, but Suthers said it’s possible that development could go in along the east side of the street and a portion of the site could become a park. The plant could also serve new Front Range passenger rail service, because it’s right along the tracks.
Residential neighbors east of the plant are hopeful the end of the coal generation could reduce the number of trains rolling through.
Longtime residents can ignore it inside their homes, but when the trains lay on their horns at the road crossings, the noise “can pierce your ears,” said Bruce Dormier, a 40-year resident.
He sees the power plant closure as part of a larger redevelopment happening downtown with Weidner Field and the Olympic & Paralympic museum. As redevelopment marches south, he said he would like to see a more permanent solution for the homeless residents who tend to congregate in the area and for the city to keep the existing residents in mind as they work on revitalization.
Resident David Childs said the plant’s emissions had never bothered his health, but he was pleased with the coming reduction in pollution.
“We should be doing the best we can to keep the air clean. ... I think it’s a social responsibility,” he said.
Though natural gas is a fossil fuel, its generation will produce half the carbon dioxide emissions of coal. It will also produce less sulfur dioxide and particulates, types of pollution that can irritate the lungs.
Poor air quality is particularly a problem for children who are less able to remove toxins from their bodies and can have it build up in their brain tissue, said Stephanie Alvarado, a Colorado Springs pediatric nurse with the Alliance of Nurses for Healthy Environments. She spoke this week at an event held to call for increasing federal investment to address climate change.
Eliminating the coal emissions could lower nearby residents’ risk for health conditions associated with the pollutants, similar to a smoker ending their habit, she said.
“You may have smoked for 10 years, but do you want to keep going? That’s only to increase your risk. It’s the same with exposures to toxins,” she said.
Cutting greenhouse gas emissions from the utility and the transportation sectors is also important to address the broader effects of climate change, proponents say.
A recent report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change found that extreme weather events, such as larger hurricanes and record-setting fires, are linked to climate change, said Dylan Harris, an assistant professor of geography and environmental studies at the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs.
In addition, climate change is likely to drive dry places, like Colorado, to become ever drier, he added.
The effects of climate change are likely locked in for the next five to 10 years, but it’s important to invest in cutting carbon emissions so that after that window, the trends can start shifting, he said.
Harris, Alvarado and others called for greater federal investment in the electric vehicle infrastructure to help cut emissions in the transportation sector.
