After 30 years of marriage, Colorado Springs residents Erin and Greg Smalley don’t think they’ve got it all figured out — they still make a point to study a marriage book together every Christmas.

From their experiences that include getting help to overcome their marital struggles early on, authoring the 2020 book, “Reconnected: Moving from Roommates to Soulmates in Marriage," and continually working on their life as a couple, the Smalleys have some tips to share to help other couples keep their love alive.

They’ll present a marriage conference, “Resist the Drift,” this weekend at Focus on the Family, 8605 Explorer Drive in Colorado Springs.

The event starts at 6:30 p.m. Friday and continues at 9 a.m. Saturday.

General admission tickets are $65.50 per person and available online at www.focusonthefamily.com/resistthedriftsalemconferences.

Greg Smalley, who has a doctor of psychology degree and is vice president of marriage at Focus on the Family, and Erin Smalley, strategic spokesperson for Focus on the Family’s marriage ministry and a licensed professional counselor, will feature topics from how couples can stay connected amid chores, soccer games and raising kids to sharing dreams and a vision together.

“Most couples — when they [first] get married — are hard after each other, pursuing each other. Then, many other things start to take their eyes off each other,” Erin Smalley said in announcing the conference.

“There’s work, kids, the pursuit of this new life,” she said. “Our eyes often aren’t on one another — there’s been this slow fade.”

The goal is for couples to reconnect and rekindle their relationship, she said.

Organizers say this is the first event of its kind for Focus on the Family, a multimedia communications organization headquartered in Colorado Springs.

The Smalleys will take the conference on the road, to Texas June 2-3, Atlanta and Phoenix in the fall, and Los Angeles Nov. 3-4.

Questions can be emailed to news@fotf.org.