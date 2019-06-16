El Paso County Commissioner Mark Waller has announced he will seek the Republican Party's nomination to run for 4th Judicial District Attorney in 2020.
Waller is the first to announce his candidacy to replace Dan May, who is term-limited.
Waller previously served as deputy district attorney for the 10th Judicial District, Pueblo. He served three terms in the Colorado House, first elected in 2008, defeating Rep. Douglas Bruce, who had been appointed to the seat for the 2008 session.
Waller also served as House Minority Leader in the 2013 session. He chose not to run for a fourth term, instead focusing on the Attorney General race for 2014.
While he made the ballot at the GOP's state assembly, he dropped out in favor of Cynthia Coffman, who was elected that November.
He was elected in 2016 to the El Paso Board of County Commissioners, representing District 2, which encompasses eastern Colorado Springs and up to the edge of northeastern El Paso County.