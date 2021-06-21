DURANGO — Interpreting the marks left on the skull of 13-year-old Dylan Redwine proved central to opening statements Monday in the long-delayed trial of Mark Redwine, who is charged with second-degree murder of his son during a 2012 Thanksgiving Day visit to Vallecito.
Prosecutor Fred Johnson, a special district attorney with the 20th Judicial District in Boulder, said fractures on the skull of the Monument boy showed clear evidence of blunt-force trauma leading to the boy’s death, and, additionally, other smaller cut marks on the skull look as if it was tampered with using human tools.
Sordid photographs Dylan discovered on Redwine’s computer showing his father consuming fecal matter from a diaper while dressed in women’s underwear, Johnson said, were the trigger that sent Redwine into a rage that led him to kill his son.
Mark Redwine, 59, has long protested his innocence in the death of Dylan, who vanished while visiting his father near Durango at a time of discord between Redwine and his ex-wife, who lives in Monument.