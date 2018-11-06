The Marine Corps said Tuesday it has grounded two of its aviators as it continues to investigate a penis-shaped flight pattern drawn over southern California by one of its aircraft last month.
Any disciplinary or administrative action will not be taken until the completion of the probe into the looping phallic flight path by a T-34C Turbomentor that was posted to Twitter in October by a tracking site.
The aircraft is part of the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing based out of Marine Corps Air Station Miramar in San Diego and the flight in question occurred near Palm Springs.
