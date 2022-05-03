The Colorado Department of Revenue in association with the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment announced a health advisory for medical marijuana sold by Canna Meds Wellness Center LLC for unsafe levels of yeast and mold, officials with the Department of Revenue announced Tuesday.
The affected marijuana batches were sold from May 2, 2021 to April 6, 2022. Officials said the medical marijuana flower harvest batches produced by Canna Meds Wellness Center LLC either contained inappropriate levels of contaminants of yeast or mold or the batches were not properly submitted for testing.
"The CDPHE and DOR deem it a threat to public health and safety when marijuana is found to have Total Yeast and Mold levels above the acceptable limits established in Colorado Marijuana Rule 4-115," a release reads
The business has two locations in Colorado Springs, one on North Chelton Road, the other on Academy Place.
Department officials recommend those who may have acquired a contaminated batch destroy it or return it to the store. Those who experience any medical issues as a result should seek proper medical attention and then notify the store and the Department of Revenue's Marijuana Enforcement Division.