High From Hemp

Cannabis plants growing at an indoor True North Collective facility are shown in Jackson, Mich., Wednesday, March 2, 2022. Over the past few years, Jonny Griffis has invested millions of dollars in his legal marijuana farm in northern Michigan, which produces extracts to be used in things like gummy bears and vape oils. But now that farm — like many other licensed grows in states that have legalized marijuana — faces an existential threat: high-inducing cannabis compounds derived not from the heavily regulated and taxed legal marijuana industry, but from a chemical process involving little-regulated, cheaply grown hemp. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

 the associated press

The Colorado Department of Revenue in association with the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment announced a health advisory for medical marijuana sold by Canna Meds Wellness Center LLC for unsafe levels of yeast and mold, officials with the Department of Revenue announced Tuesday. 

420 Festival, featuring live music, vendors, and beer service, hits Colorado today

The affected marijuana batches were sold from May 2, 2021 to April 6, 2022. Officials said the medical marijuana flower harvest batches produced by Canna Meds Wellness Center LLC either contained inappropriate levels of contaminants of yeast or mold or the batches were not properly submitted for testing.

"The CDPHE and DOR deem it a threat to public health and safety when marijuana is found to have Total Yeast and Mold levels above the acceptable limits established in Colorado Marijuana Rule 4-115," a release reads

The business has two locations in Colorado Springs, one on North Chelton Road, the other on Academy Place. 

Colorado's marijuana sales down in February compared to 2021, still higher than previous years

Department officials recommend those who may have acquired a contaminated batch destroy it or return it to the store. Those who experience any medical issues as a result should seek proper medical attention and then notify the store and the Department of Revenue's Marijuana Enforcement Division.  

Sign Up for Springs Morning Brew

Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.
Load comments