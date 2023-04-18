The Colorado Department of Revenue’s Marijuana Enforcement Division has issued a health and safety advisory for a batch of marijuana sold at several Colorado Springs and Pueblo dispensaries.

High levels of yeast and mold were identified in a batch of marijuana produced by Long Gone Farms LLC during standard testing required by the state, according to a Monday news release.

“The (state health department) and DOR deem it a threat to public health and safety when marijuana is found to have total yeast and mold or aspergillus levels above the acceptable limits established in Colorado Marijuana Rule 4-115,” the Marijuana Enforcement Division said in the advisory.

According to the release, contaminated batches were sold between June 1 and March 9.

The state also identified potentially contaminated batches of medical marijuana that were produced during the same date range as the confirmed contaminated batches.

“Patients who have these affected products in their possession should destroy them or return them to the store from which they were purchased for proper disposal,” state officials said. “Patients who experience adverse health effects from consuming the product should seek medical attention immediately and report the event to the Marijuana Enforcement Division by submitting the MED Reporting Form.”

In 2022, the state released 13 similar advisories of contaminated batches of marijuana sold in Colorado. This incident marks the 10th health and safety advisory of 2023.

The affected batches under the health and safety advisory are listed below: