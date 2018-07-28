A trial program that helps first-time youth offenders like 16-year-old Aaron Blair stop using marijuana and learn to deal with personal problems to avoid the criminal justice pipeline is funded by tax revenue from recreational marijuana sales in Colorado.
“It’s really helped me talk about some of the things I was going through and helped me pull through it,” said Aaron, who at age 14 was arrested for having cannabis paraphernalia at school.
The municipal court system put him on probation, and he went through the MTR (Marijuana Tax Revenue) Pilot Program of the Colorado Youth Detention Continuum.
The program falls under the auspices of Senate Bill 94, a statewide grant initiative that provides alternatives to compulsory detention for youths who did something that landed them in the juvenile justice system.
The issue of how to spend marijuana tax revenue and prevent underage use in the age of recreational legalization in Colorado continues to be a concern, but statewide marijuana tax revenue often is spent on addressing youth behavior.
The MTR Pilot Program began receiving funding for El Paso and Teller counties in May 2015 and has become known as an effective option to help teens address their bad behavior and not relapse.
In its short duration, the program has seen increases in the number of clients, who are ages 14 to 17, and in the severity of their issues, said Heidi Troxell, who implemented and manages the program.
“The idea was that we would work with first-time offenders who maybe were in the wrong place at the wrong time,” she said. “We don’t have many of those; we’re seeing kids who have been using drugs for a while, from alcohol and weed to meth, cocaine and heroin.”
Marijuana is the most common drug of choice, Troxell said, and many MTR teens get busted for possession or having paraphernalia.
In the fiscal year that ended June 30, 240 kids who had been routed through the municipal court systems in Colorado Springs and Woodland Park participated in the voluntary MTR program.
The growth has been substantial enough that it taxed the annual $216,000 Troxell receives to provide treatment, intervention, prevention and education for wayward teens.
For the past two years, she has requested additional appropriations, with $30,000 granted for last fiscal year.
The MTR program “treats the whole kid,” Troxell said, to get the root of the issues.
“A lot of the kids have trauma in their lives, and that’s the reason they’re using (substances),” she said, such as parental divorce, abuse, neglect or death of a parent.
An assessment determines the services needed. Kids facing drug charges or who self-disclose that they use drugs receive treatment and intervention work. Most kids in the program must submit to urine analysis tests, Troxell said.
Youths also get “pro-social opportunities,” such as a membership to a YMCA, enrollment in a boxing club, a climbing gym, a football camp or a karate class, for example.
“We ask them about their strengths, weaknesses, hobbies, what did you do before you did drugs,” Troxell said. “We get them engaged and spend time with them to show them we’re more than somebody writing a check.”
Another component is experiential counseling, which looks different from traditional therapy.
“Kids spend two to four hours a week doing hiking, biking, fishing while at the same time doing therapy,” Troxell said. “It’s much more effective because a lot of times, kids want to connect with somebody. The therapists are young and become their mentors, their personal trainers.”
The method works because it “meets kids halfway,” said therapist Jeremy Rogers, of Colorado Motion, which works with youths in the MTR program.
“Teenage kids don’t want to go to therapy, so we do something they want to do, like shoot hoops or ride a bike,” he said. “The primary focus of therapy is building that relationship, and we typically get good results.”
Aaron chose to play a trading card game called Magic with Jeremy during his sessions. Or they’d hang out at a coffee shop and talk.
“It really helped me relax, instead of the normal sitting in a room for therapy and talking about stuff,” Aaron said.
Aaron said he was dealing with his parents’ issues.
“Every night they’d start an argument, and every few nights it ended with the police at our house,” he said. “It was tough.”
Aaron smoked pot to relax and go to sleep. Now, he doesn’t do drugs, and he’s in a better home situation.
“I got a lot out of the program,” he said. “Everything’s improved so much for me. I’ll never go back to where I was.”
Rogers said experiential counseling gives teens the feeling that the therapist is there for them to work on their goals.
“We’re not going to pull or push them,” he said. “We’re here to focus on how we can make your life better and avoid this scenario in the future.”
Substance abuse, family disruptions such as divorce or remarriage, bullying and other problems lead adolescents to not be able to emotionally regulate, Rogers said. So they lash out, act out and experiment with risky behaviors.
“Over and over we hear parents say they can’t get help for their child unless there’s severe problems,” Rogers said, “and this program offers parents the ability to get help before things hit the fan and their child needs some sort of hospitalization or is in Spring Creek (juvenile detention center).”
Through MTR, kids also receive assistance with finding a job and earning a GED or high school diploma. They have opportunities to “pay it forward” by becoming mentors or performing community service work, such as speaking to Kiwanis or Rotary clubs, teaching a martial arts class or picking up trash, for instance.
“We’ll get them bus passes, gas cards, something to eat, we talk to the police, the judges, the probation officers — we do everything we can to remove the obstacles or excuses,” Troxell said.
Kids usually are in the MTR program for six to 12 months, depending on their probationary period, and have charges removed from their record upon completion.
In general, most of the kids finish the program, Troxell said.
“What surprises me the most is when you show a little bit of interest in these kids that goes such a long way,” she said.
Other local organizations using state-collected marijuana tax dollars to fund drug awareness and prevention programs include the public health departments of El Paso and Teller counties, Fountain-Fort Carson School District 8, the Woodland Park Police Department and Woodland Park School District RE-2.
An annual state grant program to repair or replace aging schools will see more pot tax revenue this year, and rural school districts also will receive additional funding from marijuana taxes.
Also, the Colorado Department of Education receives annual allotments of marijuana excise and sales tax revenue, which amounted to $86.3 million in fiscal year 2015-16, $54.2 million in fiscal year 2016-17, and $90.3 million in fiscal year 2017-18
.
To put the funding into perspective, CDE points out that the marijuana tax revenue from 2017-18 was roughly 1.6 percent of the state’s K-12 education budget of $5.6 billion. CDE uses the allocation to provide early-literacy competitive grants, school health professional grants, school bullying education and prevention grants, drop-out prevention programs and a public school fund that is distributed among all school districts.
