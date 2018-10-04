Authorities arrested two men Wednesday after seizing 271 marijuana plants and illegal narcotics, as well as cash, 14 guns and body armor on a Black Forest property.
An unnamed man was arrested on suspicion of narcotics-related charges. He “will not be identified at this time since the investigation is ongoing,” Colorado Springs police said.
Caleb Moraida, 21, who also was on the property, was arrested on a traffic warrant, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office said.
Metro Vice, Narcotics and Intelligence Division detectives and deputies from the Sheriff’s Office Rural Enforcement and Outreach Unit executed a search warrant Wednesday at the home in the 14300 block of Holmes Road.
Investigators discovered eight marijuana grow areas throughout the property as well as a butane hash oil extraction lab in a storage room.
“The tenants appeared to be extracting large amounts of THC from the marijuana plant material growing at the property,” police said. “Based on evidence found at the residence the tenants appeared to be distributing the marijuana concentrate.”
They also found “thousands” of rounds of ammunition, heroin and methamphetamine, Gazette news partner KKTV reported.
“It’s a very sophisticated grow,” Sheriff Bill Elder told KKTV. “They rent (the house) for about $5,000 a month, I think the owner is going to be pretty shocked at the condition of the house.”