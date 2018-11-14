The Camp fire in northern California has burned an area nearly the size of Colorado Springs as of Tuesday morning.
The fire left the town of Paradise in ashes and dozens of people dead. The fire has reached a span of 201 square miles, which measures to be 1.1 times the size of Colorado Springs, according to a tweet from the El Paso County Public Information Office.
The northern California blaze has marked itself as the most destructive fire in the state's history; killing at least 48 people, leaving hundreds unaccounted for and destroying an estimated 7,600 homes over about 135,000 acres.
Colorado Springs' residents know the terror all too well after devastating fires in previous years. The Waldo Canyon fire in June 2012 left two dead, destroyed 347 structures, burning more than 18,000 acres of Pike National Forest and areas in Colorado Springs.
The Black Forest fire that erupted nearly a year later in 2013 killed two people, engulfed 489 homes and buildings combined, and burned more than 14,000 acres of land.
A more recent southern Colorado wildfire, the 117 fire, sparked in southern El Paso County in April. The 117 fire burned 39 structures and more than 42,000 acres.
As of early Tuesday, officials in northern California reported of diminishing winds and cooler weather that are aiding in the containment of the Camp fire. Read the latest updates here.
Meanwhile, the Woolsey fire in Los Angeles and Ventura counties of southern California is nearing 100,000 acres.