El Paso County parks staff gathered water samples from six ponds and lakes Monday to be analyzed by state health officials for blue-green algae, the county reported in a Tuesday news release.
Samples were taken from two Willow Springs ponds, Duckwood Pond in Fountain Creek Regional Park, the pond in Fox Run Regional Park, Drake Lake and the pond at Homestead Ranch Regional Park, the release said. Results are expected by the end of the week from the state Department of Public Health and Environment.
Flowing creeks won't be tested, as the potentially deadly algae grows in stagnant bodies of water such as ponds and lakes, said county spokesman Joel Quevillon.
"We are aware of other area ponds temporarily closing due to algae concerns," said Brian Bobeck, parks operations division manager, in the release. "We are not aware of any blue-green algae in lakes or ponds in our County Parks, but to be safe, we’re testing."
Click here to see the county's video of park staff taking samples of the water.
The testing comes days after a second Colorado Springs lake tested positive for blue-green algae. Pikeview Reservoir and Prospect Lake in Memorial Park both tested above acceptable limits for the bacteria.
Prospect Lake remains closed after a second round of testing revealed levels of toxic algae strong enough to kill dogs. Pikeview Reservoir was removed by Colorado Springs Utilities as a drinking water source.
The state health department says toxic algae can cause skin irritation or rashes, blisters around the mouth and nose, asthma, nausea and vomiting, stomach cramps, diarrhea, headaches, a sore throat, fever, muscle and joint pain, and liver damage.
Click here for more information about blue-green algae from the state.
The Washington Post reported that climate change may bolster harmful algae blooms that have been wreaking havoc on U.S. waterways, human health, aquatic ecosystems and the economy.
Effects from climate change — changes in salinity, higher carbon dioxide levels, changes in rainfall, the rise of sea levels and coastal upwelling — can increase the quantity and severity of harmful algal blooms, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
The bacteria thrives off nutrients in the water, specifically nitrogen and phosphorous, which can be polluted into bodies of water from agriculture, stormwater, wastewater, fossil fuels, fertilizers, yard and pet waste, even types of soaps and detergents.
The bacteria are especially common in summer, when rising temperatures cause algae to thrive.