Cynthia Camble was driving to her Fountain home Monday afternoon when she passed more than a dozen cars that had been pummeled by hail.
“I was like, 'Not again,'” she said Tuesday. “We don’t need any more devastation.”
But the hail pounding on her roof sounded like the racket of a Fort Carson training exercise, said Camble.
She was one of many residents whose homes southeast of Colorado Springs were damaged in a June 13 hailstorm only to see a repeat performance of extreme weather Monday.
Many of Monday's victims live in the Fountain and Security-Widefield areas. But the storm also dealt a blow to many houses in the Broadmoor and Cheyenne Mountain areas, where some “$1 million homes homes with tile roofs look like they were shot with shotguns,” one contractor employee said.
Early June 13, hailstones up to 3 inches in diameter pummeled Fountain, Fort Carson and southeast Colorado Springs. On Monday afternoon, softball-sized hail again rained down on those areas.
The storm sent hail sailing through a window in Camble's bedroom, where engineered flooring was being installed to replace carpet that had water damage from June’s storm. Most of the solar panels on her roof are now fractured, and the fence around her home has dents and dings. But it’s hard to tell what damage occurred Monday and what is from the June event, she said.
Young children in her neighborhood are now afraid to sleep when it rains, she said.
In nearby Security-Widefield, a crew of contractor employees worked on the roof of a home on Leta Drive.
“All the roofs we've done in the past few weeks, we’re going to have to do again,” said John Harden, a project manager with Denver-based general contractor EIS Colorado. “We were boarding up and tarping roofs until midnight last night.”
Inside the house, Veloy Montano, 71, and her husband, Michael, were preparing to move to a motel for two weeks. They learned they would need a new roof after the June 13 storm. But after Monday night, their roof began to leak, soaking bedroom furniture.
Now their ceiling must be torn out to allow the insulation to dry, Harden said.
Montano said she and her husband have paid thousands of dollars on roof repairs after three bouts of hail damage since 2015.
“All of the trauma we’ve gone through, and now it’s happening all over again,” she said.
Fountain Mayor Gabriel Ortega said the storm had minimal effects on city infrastructure. A fire station roof was damaged, and some fleet vehicles were hit, he said.
A Walmart Supercenter at 6310 S. U.S. 85/87 closed for hours after the storm took down power and phone lines. The store reopened about 7 a.m. Tuesday, its Facebook page said.
Mary Butler spent the morning assessing damage to her Fountain home on Southmoor Drive.
“I don’t know what we did to piss God off, but it’s got to have been something,” she said, sweeping debris from her driveway.
The 2009 Kia Spectra she bought last week now has a dented hood and a busted rear window. Her motor home has baseball-sized holes on top, she said. And the Saturn sedan she was going to give her grandson, who just graduated high school, is a total loss.
In her backyard, an outdoor tent was in tatters. Among the remains of her “fairy garden” of whimsical figurines were a shattered mushroom statue and half of a tiny ceramic home. Leaves and small branches from the maple tree at the center of the yard covered the ground.
Also damaged were her home's roof and siding as well as the steel awning over the front porch.
“I’ve been here over 40 years, and I’ve never seen anything like this,” she said. “It’s just complete devastation. It’s horrible.”
A block over on Prado Drive, hail had hacked pieces of vinyl siding off Jonathan Mayville’s house. Mayville said he’s awaiting roof repairs from the June 13 storm and didn’t know if Monday’s hail had added to the damage.
His red Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck has survived several hailstorms in recent years, but the latest one blew out the windshield.
“It finally did a number on it,” said Mayville, 48.
The hail ranged from tennis ball-sized to baseball-sized, he said. Armed with an umbrella, his daughter had collected a few pieces during the storm to stash in the freezer as proof.
"You could hear it coming. You could hear it – WACK. Last time I heard that was 2 in the morning in June, and it was followed by a really ugly hailstorm," he said. “Hopefully we don’t get beat up again."