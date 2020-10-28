Hundreds of residents paying taxes twice for fire protection could see the issue resolved in the next year, while many other homeowners will keep waiting.
The Colorado Springs City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to exclude hundreds of residences near the northeast edge of the city from the Falcon and Black Forest fire districts, which will provide hundreds of dollars of property tax savings to homeowners. The communities were included in the fire districts when they were constructed because when they were built before the city had fire stations or staff to serve them.
The city council had expected to exclude 2,000 properties from the Black Forest fire district, but the request was scaled back to 400 at the request of the district to protect its budget, said Frederick Stein, a city attorney, during a council meeting. The Black Forest fire district expects to take a phased approached to excluding properties, he said.
"I am somewhat disappointed," said Councilman Andy Pico, an advocate for resolving the issue.
But he said he was hopeful additional homes could be excluded next year.
Black Forest fire Chief PJ Langmaid said when his board started the process to remove properties from the district in 2018, the group expected the revenue to be offset by developments in Sterling Ranch and Flying Horse North. Now, the city may annex both of those developments and the district may not receive needed property tax collections from those areas, he said.
"The continued annexation by the City of Colorado Springs is the single largest threat to the financial well-being of the District and thus the long-term operational capability to the District," he said in an email to The Gazette.
Neighborhoods that will see lower property taxes include areas served by the Falcon fire district, at least a portion of Quail Brush Creek, southwest of the intersection of east Woodmen and Marksheffel roads and Shiloh Mesa, north of the same intersection. Black Forest fire will no longer serve Cumbres Vista 1 and 2 and Forest Meadows 1, neighborhoods northwest of the East Woodmen Road and North Powers Boulevard intersection, according to city documents.
The hundreds of residents in those areas could save $300 to $500 in property taxes owed to the fire districts depending on the value of their home once they are fully excluded, a process that could still take some time, residents who advocated for the change said. Now that the city council and the fire districts have agreed to exclude the properties, a court must approve of the process.
The timing of the court approval will determine in what year residents could see savings. If the court order is issued in 2021, then they would not owe taxes in 2022 to the fire districts, said Roger Clark, appraisal quality control auditor for the El Paso County Assessor's Office.
Quail Brush Creek resident Andrea Holzer said she expected to save $500 annually on her property taxes when the exclusion process is completed. It's savings that could be significant particularly for residents who may be struggling in the pandemic, she said.
But she was informed Wednesday after the vote by Pico that a portion of Quail Brush Creek was no longer included in the exclusion and she may not see her taxes lowered, she said.
"This is absolutely ridiculous," she said.
Falcon Fire Chief Trent Harwig said he did not know specifically what properties would be excluded from his district because the city was leading the process and he had not received maps from the city. But he is in general supportive of excluding the neighborhoods, he said.
Cumbres Vista resident Colleen Murphy said she was somewhat disappointed more homes couldn't be excluded from the Black Forest fire district, but understood the need for a phased approach.
"If they get at least a chunk done that does show good faith," she said, prior to the council's vote.
After the vote on Tuesday, she discovered an error in the addresses submitted for exclusion that omitted her house and about 150 other houses in the Cumbres Vista area, she said. She has contacted the city seeking a correction and waiting on a response.
"I am confident it will get fixed," she said.
She would also like to see a long-term fix so that as soon as the city is able to provide fire services to a new area of town it can begin the process of exiting a county fire district.
She got involved in advocating for change after learning that her neighborhood had been paying twice for fire protection for seven years since the completion of the city fire station on Powers and Dublin Boulevards.
"They don’t have an exit strategy on how they are going to handle this," she said. "That’s the crux of the issue."
Pico said he would like to see a solution for these homeowners built into a revised annexation policy, but he couldn't say what form that might take.