A man's death in Manitou Springs is being investigated by authorities as "suspicious," the El Paso County Sheriff's Office said in a news release Wednesday.

Manitou Springs police responded to a home on El Paso Boulevard about 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, the statement said. Officers found a man dead inside, it said. His identity was not released.

"Due to suspicious circumstances found," the Sheriff's Office will be assisting Manitou police with the investigation, the statement said. Authorities did not elaborate on what the circumstances were, but said they do not believe there is a threat to the public.

Anyone with information about the death was asked to call the Sheriff's Office tip line at 719-520-6666.

