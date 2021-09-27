The El Paso County Coroner's Office identified a man's body found near Section 16 Trailhead on Gold Camp Road as 56-year-old Martin Camarata, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies hiked "a very long hike up an arduous trail" after receiving a call Wednesday around 6:24 p.m. about a body found on the trail, law enforcement said.

Camarata's body was recovered by Colorado Springs firefighters and members of El Paso County Search and Rescue, deputies said.

Camarata's cause and manner of death will be determined by the coroner's office, but deputies said the "preliminary investigation revealed nothing suspicious."