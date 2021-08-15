Colorado Springs Police are investigating the death of a man whose body was driven to the Fire Department’s downtown station Sunday morning.
Police were called about 8:50 a.m. to Fire Station No. 1, on the northeast corner of Weber Street and Colorado Avenue.
A man had shown up at the fire station with the body of another man in his vehicle, according to a police report.
The driver told police he had been contacted by the other man, who was having trouble breathing while in Garden of the Gods Park on the city’s northwest side.
The driver transported the other man to the downtown fire station, but he died before arriving and without medical aid, police said.
Detectives from the Violent Crimes Homicide/Assault Unit responded and took over the investigation.
Police have interviewed and contacted everyone involved in the incident. No arrests were reported and the identities of the two men were not immediately released.
Police expect to continue their investigation.