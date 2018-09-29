As owners of the Pikes Peak Cog Railway continue to assess whether to reconstruct the aging attraction, Manitou Springs is eyeing potential changes to the 50-year tax incentive agreement approved last summer for the rebuilding of the railroad.
At a public meeting next week, city officials will review proposed modifications to the pact with Oklahoma Publishing Co., parent company of The Broadmoor hotel in Colorado Springs and the Cog Railway.
Officials hope to get residents’ input at the meeting, which will be from 5:30 to 6:45 p.m. Tuesday at Manitou City Hall, 606 Manitou Ave.
The cog’s owners have has said that the agreement approved by the Manitou Springs City Council on June 26 would help it retain the revenues needed to complete the multimillion-dollar reconstruction of the railway, refurbishing or rebuilding the depot and buying new rail cars.
The current terms require that the city waive its use tax for equipment and machinery related to the railway’s rebuilding and cap annual excise tax payments that the cog makes on ticket sales. That cap would begin at $500,000 for the first three years and increase incrementally to $750,000 by the end of the 50-year term.
The agreement also requires the cog to pay Manitou Springs $1 million by 2019 to make up for lost tax revenue from the railway’s closure.
Manitou Springs Mayor Ken Jaray said the City Council has proposed the following amendments to the agreement:
• Excise tax caps would not be included. Instead, the company would pay the 5 percent tax at a discounted rate — 2.5 percent for the first 25 years and 3.8 percent thereafter. If, during any of the 50 years, ridership exceeded 400,000 people, the cog would pay the full 5 percent for every ticket sold after that limit had been reached.
• The waiver of use tax would also apply to the cog’s purchase of additional replacement railcars, which would likely be needed 15 or 20 years into the agreement.
• In addition to paying the city $1 million in 2018 and 2019, the cog would pay Manitou Springs another $250,000 in 2020 because the railway would still likely be under construction. When the city began negotiating the deal, it was thought that construction could begin as soon as this fall and be completed in two years.
The City Council is scheduled to take an initial vote on the amendments at a special meeting on Oct. 9. A final vote is set for Oct. 23, according to a city news release.
Gary Pierson, Oklahoma Publishing Co. president and CEO, said the company is still in talks with vendors overseas who will be providing the materials for the reconstruction. So far, the bids have come in at about $100 million — about $15 million more than the ownership group’s maximum budget.
On Friday, the company received the engineering reports for the reconstruction design, which will be provided to the vendors before they make their final offers, Pierson said. He hopes the bids will come next month and the cog’s ownership will be able to make a decision then about whether to proceed.
“There’s no point in guessing at this point,” he said.
He said discussions with the city about potential modifications to the agreement had continued over the summer, but he did not elaborate.
“We’ll be happy to visit with them about any modifications that are reasonable to both sides, but it has to be reasonable to both sides — not just one side,” he said.
The cog, which for more than 100 years has taken passengers on a scenic trip from a depot in Manitou Springs to the summit of Pikes Peak, closed in November for maintenance and never reopened.
In March, The Broadmoor President and CEO Jack Damioli announced that the aging railway had “run its useful life” and a study would be launched to consider whether to rebuild it or close it permanently.
Proponents of the agreement, including Jaray, have said it’s in the best interests of Manitou Springs, which stands to lose roughly $600,000 a year in tax revenue if the railway is permanently closed.
But some residents have expressed concern that the council did not adequately consider the long-term impacts of the deal before initially approving it. They’ve also worried that the city might lose out on more tax revenue than expected because the excise tax caps are not tied to inflation.
Removing the caps as proposed, however, would tie the cog’s excise tax payments to ridership and inflation — so if business was booming, the city would get more money from the cog, Jaray said.
The cog’s pledge to help alleviate parking and traffic concerns associated with its operations would remain in the amended agreement, Jaray said.
A group of the deal’s critics tried in July to collect signatures on a petition that would void the agreement and put it on the ballot this fall, citing a provision in the City Charter that allows for such a referendum.
But the city clerk declined to review the petition, saying in a July 23 letter that the agreement was not subject to a referendum.
The two residents who tried to submit the petition have since filed a lawsuit against the city, asking for the court to order that a referendum be held.
EDITOR’S NOTE: Oklahoma Publishing and The Broadmoor are owned by the Denver-based Anschutz Corp., whose Clarity Media Group owns The Gazette.