Linda Radice dreamed since the 1970s of helping others as a firefighter with the Manitou Springs Fire Department even though she didn’t see anyone who looked like her.
At the time, the firefighters were all men – a fact that nearly doused her ambition.
It wasn’t until two decades later that she decided to pursue a spot among the ranks and now, after 26 years as first responder, her fiery dedication is being recognized at the state level.
Radice, a 45-year Manitou Springs resident, was awarded the Francis Mildred Roth Women in EMS Award last month by the Emergency Medical Service Association of Colorado in recognition of her service to the community. Earlier this year, she received the Volunteer Lifetime Achievement Award from the Plains to Peak Regional Emergency Trauma Advisory Council.
Since joining the department as a volunteer in May 1994, Radice has aimed to respond to as many calls as she can, she said. Since 2009, she has responded to more than 6,000 calls – nearly half of them made to the fire department.
The ‘70s television medical drama ’Emergency!’ first inspired her, but it was the opportunity to help others that has been the driving force behind her work, she said.
“When I first got on the fire department, I got onto it to help people. And people who think that when they call 911, this is the worst day of their life, and I want to be there to help them,” Radice said.
She recalled presenting herself to the fire department every month for half a year before she got the job.
“I didn’t give up this time. I kept going back,” she said.
That “unparalleled” dedication and service is what makes Radice “an exceptional member” of the fire department to this day, Manitou Springs Fire Chief John Forsett said.
She initially came to department as very reserved, Forsett said, but she quickly climbed the ranks to become a fire lieutenant, before fire captain and has become what Forsett called a “tenacious and respected leader” within the department. In addition to responding to emergencies, Radice has completed more than 6,000 training hours and manages the department’s personnel firefighter and EMS certifications, he said.
“Linda is one of those rare individuals that comes into an organization and makes a tremendous impact,” the chief said. “She is an individual who has helped steer the direction of our organization, and one who we reply upon.”
Of the thousands of calls, Radice said she will always remember her “first save” as the most defining moments of her career, when she rode in the back of an ambulance with a 78-year-old man.
“I think the very first save was my best,” she said. “I can’t even explain it. It just makes me feel good that I was able to give that person back to their family for however long more they had."
She later met the man at his Manitou Springs home and he lived for 10 more years, she said.
Since then, she has helped save 12 more people over the years – earning her 13 Gift of Life Awards, which are only given to those firefighters who participated in an incident where cardiac interventions were necessary and the patient survived.
When Radice isn’t responding to emergencies, she’s in her garden or hiking to keep in shape for rescues along the Incline or Barr Trail, she said.
“As long as I’m healthy, I am going to keep on going,” Radice said. “You betcha.”