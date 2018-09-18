Manitou Springs residents are invited to a meeting Thursday to share ideas on what to do with a historic building that has been everything from a 20th century dance hall to a modern Indian restaurant.
The current state of the Hiawatha Gardens property also will be addressed at the meeting, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at Manitou Springs City Hall, 606 Manitou Ave.
City leaders have floated a few ideas for the structure at 10 Old Man’s Trail, from a multi-story parking garage to a transportation hub where visitors could leave their vehicles and rent a bike or Segway to ride downtown.
“It’s the beginning of a community conversation about the potential about Hiawatha Gardens — not only the building, but the site itself,” said Laura Neumann, project lead for the Hiawatha Gardens transformation group. “This is one of those projects that we think people are going to have some passion and opinions about, and we’re looking forward to hearing more about that.”
The building, which is about 120 years old, has a parking lot often used by tourists and Barr Trail and Manitou Incline hikers, who can park there for free and take the city’s free shuttle to stops along Manitou and Ruxton avenues.
The structure is in good condition for its age, though renovations will be needed, says a 2016 report commissioned by the city.
Redeveloping the building could cost $3.5 million to $4.5 million, Neumann told the City Council in July. Building a parking structure with 300 to 400 spaces could cost $9 million to $12 million.
Part of the complex was built in 1889 and operated as a gentleman’s club, says the report, by Echo Architecture of Colorado Springs.
In the late 1800s or early 1900s, another structure was added, and the complex was used as a beer garden and theater. The northern portion was destroyed by fire in 1920 but was rebuilt, and the edifice became a dance hall, the report says.
More recently, it housed Tajine Alami Indian restaurant for more than a decade. Manitou Springs bought the property for $1.05 million in 2016, say records at the El Paso County Assessor’s Office.
From 4 to 5 p.m. Thursday, residents can tour the building’s ballroom. To register, email Meghan Weiss at mweiss@comsgov.com.