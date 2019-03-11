More than a year after Manitou Springs parted ways with its city administrator, it’s still searching for a replacement.
Two finalists proved not to be good fits, Mayor Ken Jaray said.
A panel of City Council members, senior staff and residents interviewed Robert Joseph, who’s worked for Montrose, and Michael McNees, former city manager of Melbourne, Fla., on Feb. 9.
The council discussed the candidates at several meetings and ruled out Joseph, Jaray said.
And last week, it voted 5-2 not to pursue McNees, with Jaray and Mayor Pro-Tem Nancy Fortuin dissenting.
Jaray said he thought McNees was a qualified candidate who could have brought more stability to City Hall.
“I am disappointed,” the mayor said. “I think the majority of the council was not ready to move forward.”
The council voted to cut ties with City Administrator Jason Wells in January 2017, about a month after Jaray and two new council members took office.
The city paid California-based CPS HR Consulting $25,000 last year to help search for a new administrator, Jaray said.
Malcolm Fleming was chosen as interim city administrator, and the city extended his contract several times.
But Fleming left in December after being hired as town administrator for Erie, east of Boulder.
In January, the council hired Leah Ash, a former general manager at Colorado Springs Utilities, to fill Fleming’s spot until a permanent city administrator is appointed.
The new administrator’s salary hasn’t been set, but it could be up to $150,000 a year, Jaray has said.