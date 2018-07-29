It has been a tough summer for Manitou Springs, whose bread and butter has always been tourism.
Construction on Manitou Avenue promises a more appealing drive into town. For now, though, it continues to be an obstacle course that limits access to businesses.
The 126-year-old Cog Railway to the top of Pikes Peak, one of the region’s most popular attractions, was shut down late last year. Although a deal has been reached giving the owner tax breaks as an incentive to rebuild the railway, the earliest it could reopen is 2020.
Fire danger has been extreme, evidenced by the haze that has blown in from wildfires burning on the Western Slope. And last week, torrential rains and hail pummeled the area, bringing flooding that caused an estimated $1.5 million to town property and prompted the mayor to declare a local disaster emergency in hopes of being eligible for state and federal relief.
On the first Sunday after the flooding and cleanup, Manitou Springs exhibited a resilience that might justify selling “Manitou Strong” T-shirts.
Tourists strolled the main street, checking out souvenirs and restaurants. The arcade was filled with children and cars hunted for parking spots.
“This town has such a good camaraderie,” said Donna Evans-Shadowers, a Manitou resident. “When something like this happens, all these businesses chip in and work together.”
Shop owners are feeling the pinch, with some reporting profits are off about 15 percent from last summer.
Most attributed the drop to the construction and the temporary loss of the Cog.
“Sure, numbers are a little off from last year,” said Dylan Hanor, a manager at Creekside Cuisine near the town’s Soda Springs Park. “And we have had to make a few minor changes.”
Instead of staying open until 9 p.m., the restaurant now closes an hour earlier to save on wages, he said.
Others are staying open later in hopes of making a few more sales.
“I may extend my hours but that is a pretty minor fix,” said Tony Mogch, the owner of Theo’s Toys.
Several residents out Sunday said businesses can also rely on them to keep their money local to make up for the loss of tourist dollars.
“Sure, they (businesses) depend on tourism. But they depend on the locals as well,” Evans-Shadowers said. “It is the locals who will pull them through.”