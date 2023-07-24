Armed with more than $2 million in state and federal funding, Manitou Springs is set to begin a major infrastructure project that will bolster its water storage capabilities, according to a Monday press release.

Having secured a $963,600 grant from the Department of Local Affairs’ Energy/Mineral Impact Assistance Fund, as well an endowment of more than $1.3 million from American Rescue Plan Act funds, the city is ready to start construction of a new water storage tank, city officials said.

The new storage tank will supplement the capacity of the city’s existing Mesa tank, which was constructed in the 1960s.

“The substantial financial backing from the EIAF grant and ARPA funds ensures that the City can progress with the much-needed expansion of water storage facilities, without affecting our existing Water Enterprise Fund,” the release stated.

In addition to expanding the city’s firefighting capabilities, the additional storage capacity should help support Manitou’s water infrastructure if it is impacted by unforeseen events, as it was recently.

Sign up for free: Springs AM Update Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country overnight and the stories to follow throughout the day delivered to your inbox each evening. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

In June, excessive rain and snowmelt runoff elevated the sediment levels in French Creek, the city’s primary water source. This additional residue placed a strain on Manitou’s water treatment system and forced officials to briefly enact water usage restrictions.

The state and federal funding will help connect the new tank to the treatment plant and replace part of the water line that connects the Mesa tank to the city’s water system, officials said.

"With this significant step forward, we are ensuring the continuity of water quality, bolstering system redundancy, and reinforcing fire suppression capabilities," said Denise Howell, Manitou Springs’ city administrator. "Furthermore, this endeavor grants us the opportunity to efficiently repair the existing Mesa Tank, minimizing any disruptions to our water storage operations."

With the funds in place, the city can now begin the design stage of the project, according to spokesman Alex Trefry. Construction will begin after the design is completed. In an effort to streamline the process, the city plans to purchase the tank months ahead of time, Trefry said.