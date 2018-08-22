Two Manitou Springs residents filed a lawsuit this week against the city, saying its charter allows the public to vote on a 50-year agreement that the City Council approved this summer giving tax incentives to the owners of the Pikes Peak Cog Railway to reconstruct and reopen the aging attraction.
A citizens group tried last month to collect signatures on a petition that would void the agreement and put it on the ballot this fall, citing a provision in the city charter that allows such a referendum.
But the Manitou Springs city clerk declined to review the petition, saying in a July 23 letter to the pair of residents who sought to initiate the ballot measure that the agreement was not subject to a referendum because it involves “contractual allegations of the city.”
John Shada and Brenda Kay Gillen want a judge to intervene and rule that the Cog deal is subject to the city’s referendum petition process, according to a four-page complaint filed in 4th Judicial District Court.
Manitou Springs Mayor Ken Jaray, a vocal backer of the deal, said the city stands by the clerk’s statement that the deal is not subject to a referendum, adding the city is hoping the lawsuit “gets resolved quickly.”
The pact is with Oklahoma Publishing Co., parent company of The Broadmoor hotel in Colorado Springs and the Cog Railway, which estimates it will need to spend $75 million to $95 million on the project — including reconstructing the railway, refurbishing or rebuilding the depot and buying new rail cars.
Whether the project will move forward is still in question, Oklahoma Publishing Co. President and CEO Gary Pierson told The Gazette on Wednesday.
The ownership group hopes to decide next month if it can work with overseas contractors, needed to supply custom railway cars and other components for the railway, to complete the reconstruction within its budget, Pierson said. He told The Gazette last month that those contractors had provided quotes surpassing that limit by nearly $40 million but that he and others were working to whittle down those estimates.
When the Manitou City Council began considering the deal, Pierson had said that the reconstruction could begin as soon as this month with a reopening in May 2020, in time for the unveiling later next year of the new $50 million Summit House on the top of Pikes Peak. Now, there’s no chance construction will begin this year, he said.
Residents’ opposition to the deal as well as the lawsuit filed Monday raise questions about whether the city can hold up its end of the agreement, Pierson said.
“I just think it’s a shame that such a small group of people put such a significant component of the city’s well-being at risk for their own personal purposes,” he said.
“The probability of the Cog getting rebuilt is really in doubt,” he later added. “We’re not going to do this if it doesn’t make sense, business sense. And I don’t think these people believe it, but they better.”
Proponents of the agreement, including Jaray, have said it’s in the best interests of Manitou Springs, which stands to lose roughly $600,000 a year in tax revenue if the railway is permanently closed.
The cog, which for more than 100 years has taken passengers on a scenic trip from a depot in Manitou Springs to the summit of Pikes Peak, closed in November for maintenance and never reopened. In March, The Broadmoor President and CEO Jack Damioli announced that the aging railway had “run its useful life” and a study would be launched to consider whether to rebuild it or close it permanently.
Under the agreement, the city would waive its use tax for equipment and machinery related to the railway’s rebuilding and cap annual excise tax payments that the Cog makes on ticket sales. That cap would begin at $500,000 for the first three years and increase incrementally to $750,000 by the end of the 50-year term.
The agreement will require the Cog to pay Manitou Springs $1 million by 2019 to make up for lost tax revenue from the railway’s closure. It also would guarantee that the railway’s owners contribute at least $500,000 more to increase parking capacity for visitors and reduce traffic downtown.
As of Tuesday, Oklahoma Publishing had not provided the city with a signed copy of the deal, Jaray said.
Residents who oppose the deal believe that the council didn’t adequately consider its long-term impacts or accurately estimate the tax revenue that the city would lose out on due to the excise tax cap before approving the pact in a 6-1 vote June 26. They have also said that Oklahoma Publishing and its parent company, Denver-based Anschutz Corp., have tried to bully the town into hastily accepting the deal with the threat that the city will lose out on tax dollars from tourism if the Cog isn’t rebuilt.
“I think in a democracy, the citizens have every right to ask for a referendum petition,” Shada told The Gazette. “Why is it that Manitou is the bad guy? Why is it that citizens are the bad guy for asking for a vote?”
Shada and others began collecting the 220 signatures they would need for the referendum petition at a meeting July 18. The referendum petition would request that the City Council reconsider the agreement and, if it did not entirely repeal it, refer it to the Nov. 6 ballot for a vote, according to the lawsuit. The residents’ attorney, Howard Morrison, wrote in the complaint that the deal is a “legislative” — not “administrative” — matter that is subject to a referendum because it deals with an amendment to the city’s amusement tax, which was approved by the City Council in 1971. Morrison also argued that the contractual exemption does not apply because the city had no “pre-existing contractual obligations” with the Cog’s owners before the agreement was passed in June.
EDITOR’S NOTE: Oklahoma Publishing and The Broadmoor are owned by the Denver-based Anschutz Corp., whose Clarity Media Group owns The Gazette.