Manitou Springs has rescinded stage 1 fire restrictions per Manitou Springs Fire Chief John Forsett, city officials announced Friday. The city moved to stage 1 restrictions from a stage 2 burn ban June 3.
Forsett cited "continued efforts by members of the Pikes Peak Region Wildfire Preparedness Group, current fuel moisture sampling, resource availability, and short-term weather predictions" as the reason for canceling the restrictions.
Forsett did remind the community that a stage 2 burn ban is in effect any time the National Weather Service announces a red flag warning day.
During a burn ban, open fires of any kind are prohibited, including campfires, warming fires, all solid fuel burning fireplaces such as fire pits and fire tables and cooking appliances like charcoal BBQ grills and pellet smokers.
Liquid propane-fueled or gas-fueled open flame cooking devices are excluded from the burn ban so long as they remain ten feet from combustible items.