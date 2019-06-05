El Paso County’s two recreational pot shops will be allowed to stay open an extra hour each day.
Maggie’s Farm and Emerald Fields, which were previously required to close by 9 p.m. daily, can now cater to customers until 10 p.m. under a policy that the Manitou Springs City Council passed Tuesday night.
Both Manitou Avenue marijuana retailers plan to extend their hours, staff members said.
Maggie’s Farm, which closes at 9 p.m., could stay open an hour later as early as Thursday, assistant manager Tristan Ingrassia said. If the change in hours isn’t implemented this week, the store will remain open until 10 p.m. starting next week, Ingrassia said.
A staff member at Emerald Fields said that the shop would stay open until 10 p.m. beginning Monday.
The new ordinance tweaked several of the city’s existing rules for marijuana retailers and combined regulations for medical and recreational pot in one policy.
The policy does not allow for additional marijuana retailers.
Many of the changes are administrative and will have little or no effect on the pot shops’ customers, officials say.
Both stores will now be required to sell recreational and medical marijuana.
Maggie’s Farm is already licensed to sell medicinal products at its Manitou Springs location; however, Emerald Fields only sells recreational products and will need to apply for a dual license from the city by October.
Per the new rules, Maggie’s Farm and Emerald Fields are also permitted to print branding and logos on shopping bags, so long as a summary of the city’s marijuana regulations are also printed on the bags.
The ordinance also removed a requirement that each store’s location be reviewed every five years to determine if the site is still appropriate and streamlined other requirements related to location, security and signage.