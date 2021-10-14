Manitou Springs police requested the public's help identifying a thief who broke into two Manitou Springs businesses, stole items and vandalized the businesses.
The two incidents happened around 10 p.m. Monday, first in the 400 block of Manitou Avenue and later in the 500 block of El Paso Boulevard. Officers have "reason to believe" the two incidents were connected, police said.
The burglar stole or damaged nearly $4,000 worth of property, police said.
Officers described the burglar as 5 feet 8 inches, thin build, wearing a white beanie and white winter jacket with reflective bands on the sleeves, police said.
The Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers offered a $500 reward for information leading to an arrest of individual(s) responsible. Police encouraged those with information to reach out to the Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers at crimestop.net or at 719-634-STOP (7867), to remain anonymous. People with information can also call the Manitou Springs Police Department at 719-685-5407.