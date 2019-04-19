Manitou Springs Police Chief Joe Ribeiro will retire at the end of May, nearly 36 years to the day after he became a police officer in Norfolk, Va.
Ribeiro, who oversees about a dozen sworn officers, was chosen to head the small mountain community's police department in 2012.
"It’s been great fun here in Manitou Springs," he said. "This opportunity was the highlight of my career. I reached my ultimate career goal here, being a police chief."
After 23 years at the Norfolk Police Department, he moved to Colorado and became a police commander in Vail.
He said he's retiring to support his wife, Tracy, an environmental program manager at the U.S. Department of Energy's Westminster office.
"The life timing is right. My wife has a career, and it’s time for me to support her in her career like she’s done for mine."
Ribeiro said his annual salary is about $113,000. The Manitou Springs City Council on Tuesday will discuss the process for selecting an interim chief.