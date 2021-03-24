Manitou Springs Police Chief Brian Churchill has resigned, the city announced Wednesday.
The city council accepted Churchill’s resignation after an executive session Tuesday night, according to a news release. His resignation is effective immediately.
“There will be no further comment by the city regarding this confidential personnel matter,” the release stated.
Churchill did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Churchill, who became Manitou Springs’ police chief in October 2019, was placed on paid administrative leave in late January. The city has not provided information about why he was placed on leave, again citing it as a personnel matter.
Prior to coming to Manitou Springs, Churchill worked for nearly 25 years with the Indianapolis Police Department, according to the city website. He also served in the Army and is a graduate of the Army Ranger School and Airborne School, the website states.
Bill Otto, a detective with the department, is serving as the acting police chief until further notice, city spokesman Alex Trefry said. Trefry could not immediately say what the city’s plans are to hire a new police chief.
This is a developing story and will be updated.