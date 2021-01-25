Manitou Springs Police Chief Brian Churchill was put on administrative leave last week, the city announced Monday.
"The city cannot provide any additional information at this time, as it is a personnel matter," the release stated.
Churchill was placed on leave Thursday, it added.
Churchill became Manitou Springs' police chief in October 2019. Prior to that, he worked for the Indianapolis Police Department, where he created a new branch known as the Community Engagement Office. The office was designed to address underlying factors that could lead to crime, including homelessness, mental health, substance abuse and poverty, according to the Manitou Springs city website.
Churchill also served in the Army and is a graduate of the Army Ranger School and Airborne School, according to the website.
Churchill did not immediately respond to The Gazette's request for comment.
Bill Otto, a detective with the department, will serve as the acting police chief, the release noted.
