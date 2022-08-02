The city of Manitou Springs will offer up to $500 in rebates for certain energy-efficiency upgrades residents make, with the funding coming out of $10,000 provided to the housing advisory board.

Those interested in receiving a rebate from the grant must apply for a Manitou Springs property-improvement permit and have the receipts of eligible purchases. The program will continue through the end of the year, or until all the $10,000 is used.

According to Hannah Van Nimwegen-McGuire, Manitou Springs' planning director, the city also will allow retroactive applications for a property-improvement permits for those seeking rebates.

"[Rebates are] done through our property-improvement permit," she said. "That's where we review the work that was done and for just this program, we're allowing people to retroactively apply."

The program goes back two years, when the city had a partnership with Brothers Redevelopment. The partnership was not renewed, but the city wanted to keep providing the benefits to residents and reimagined how that could work.

"And so we've kind of revamped it, relaunched it with the incredible support of the planning department," Alea German, the city's vice chair of the housing advisory board.

The program also can be combined with certain rebates from Colorado Springs Utilities. However, only Manitou Springs residents can take advantage of water rebates from their city, as CSU water does not find its way into Manitou.

While there is not much crossover, an example of two rebates potentially being available can be seen with furnaces and air pumps. Utilities will offer a rebate of $200, provided the furnace or pump meets certain standards. Manitou Springs will do the same up to $200.

To get a rebate from both, the heat pump or furnace has to meet the same requirements of a Northeast Energy Efficiency Partnerships standard. Manitou Springs will only accept a NEEP-certified heat pump, whereas CSU will accept NEEP or Energy Star ratings.

"We will encourage residents to apply for incentives through Colorado Springs Utilities that they're eligible as well as through through our program," German said. "We wanted to provide some additional support to manage residents. ... And it can be really challenging for people to upgrade their homes."

Manitou Springs has a lot of "really old buildings" that are not as energy-efficient as newer ones . Rebates from Manitou Springs also extend to installing insulation, which some old buildings lack.

Manitou Springs will offer up to $400 to improve insulation, provided requirements are met.

All rebates the city is providing are part of the overall goal of becoming more energy-efficient but also fit into the lens of larger climate-change goals and actions taken by state and federal organizations.

"Encouraging people to participate in this type of program, even if the savings from their individual home are going to be small, it still does help contribute to where we need to get to address some of these larger issues," German said.

Water savings are especially important as the West grapples with a megadrought.

The energy-efficient rebate programs are among the few that Manitou Springs has to specifically address water conservation.

"So we do have a shower-head exchange program as well, where Manitou residents can stop by city hall and exchange an old shower head for a water-efficient one," said Alex Trefry, the city public information officer.

The city also will offer rebates on other shower heads.

To review the list of rebates offered by Manitou Springs, the list can be found on the city's website. A list of rebates available to Colorado Springs Utilities customers can be found at https://bit.ly/3QwNvd9.

Residents Monument are also eligible for certain rebates. Fountain did not appear to offer rebates to individuals, but does have incentives for businesses.