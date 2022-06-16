The city of Manitou Springs is moving to Level 1 water restrictions as high temperatures and low precipitation levels persist across the Pikes Peak region, city officials announced Thursday afternoon.
Level 1 water restrictions go into effect Friday:
• Even-numbered properties may water outdoors on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.
• Odd-numbered properties may water outdoors on Wednesday, Friday and Sunday.
• Residents may water a maximum of two hours per day from either 5 to 8 a.m. or 7 to 10 p.m.
Residents who do not follow these restrictions are subject to a minimum $100 fine, city officials said.