sprinklers.jpg (copy) (copy)
Courtesy of Colorado Springs Utilities

The city of Manitou Springs is moving to Level 1 water restrictions as high temperatures and low precipitation levels persist across the Pikes Peak region, city officials announced Thursday afternoon.

Level 1 water restrictions go into effect Friday:

• Even-numbered properties may water outdoors on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

• Odd-numbered properties may water outdoors on Wednesday, Friday and Sunday.

• Residents may water a maximum of two hours per day from either 5 to 8 a.m. or 7 to 10 p.m.

Residents who do not follow these restrictions are subject to a minimum $100 fine, city officials said.

Colorado Springs weather: Sunny with high near 92
Shocking images show massive landslide that closed popular trail in Colorado
Manitou Incline hiker rescued

Tags

Reporter

Breeanna Jent covers El Paso County government. She previously worked as the editorial assistant for the Pikes Peak Newspapers and joined their sister paper, The Gazette, in 2020.

Sign Up for Springs Morning Brew

Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.
Load comments