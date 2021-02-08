MANITOU SPRINGS • In a step forward in long-planned efforts to upgrade and remodel its historic Carnegie Library building, the City of Manitou Springs will issue a request for proposal for the engineering and design of the more than century-old facility.
The City Council voted unanimously last week for request, but it was unclear when it would be issued.
The building was funded by Andrew Carnegie, a 19th century steel magnate and philanthropist, and opened its doors in February 1911. It is one of 30 Carnegie buildings constructed in Colorado, about 18 of which still operate as libraries, according to project documents. In January 2013, the library joined the Pikes Peak Library District.
A “centerpiece” in the city, as Mayor John Graham has described it, the 110-year-old Manitou Springs Library was forced to move its operations at the end of 2020 after a civil rights complaint was filed because the building is not compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990, a law prohibiting discrimination based on disability. The library’s services are expected to reopen in the Manitou Art Center in early March, the Pikes Peak Bulletin reported.
“… The Manitou Springs Carnegie Library must be preserved and restored so that it remains a pillar of knowledge, learning and equality for everyone in our community,” resident Audrey Hillyer said. “… As a community, we need this historic space persevered for all. And why shouldn’t it (be)?”
A draft request for proposal states the chosen consultant will produce up to three designs that build on prior designs and input, with current cost estimates, that will be presented to the community. One earlier design includes remodel plans drafted in 2016 by Roger Thorp, an architect with expertise in remodeling Carnegie libraries.
At the time, Thorp’s designed remodel was estimated to cost $2.1 million.
Manitou Springs has tagged about $300,000 for the remodel, which came through a bequest and donations. A voter-approved 0.3% sales tax to fund arts, culture and heritage could also help generate between $130,000 to $135,000 for the library over the next 15 years, The Gazette previously reported.
Rob Danin, chairman of the Preserve and Renew our Carnegie Library Task Force, a resident group working with the city and the Pikes Peak Library District on the project, said the group will work on an application to receive those funds, apply for grants and work on a fundraising campaign to help finance the project.
Between 70% to 80% of funds are needed before construction can start, Danin said, estimating construction would take place in the final year of a three-year project window. The task force will also obtain public feedback on the remodel, he said.