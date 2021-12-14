Manitou Springs middle and high schools will be closed Wednesday due to a threat, police announced Tuesday night.
The closure came at the recommendation of the Manitou Springs Police Department, which is investigating the threat. According to Alex Trefry, public information officer for the department, the decision was made out of an abundance of caution. Police will provide more information on their findings Wednesday, Trefry said in a news release.
This is a developing story and will be updated.