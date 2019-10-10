Manitou Springs residents can learn more about the mayoral candidates they’ll see the on the ballot this election season at a Thursday night forum.
The event is planned from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Briarhurst Manor at 404 Manitou Ave.
Voters in the Nov. 5 election will decide between Alan Delwiche and John Graham to succeed Mayor Ken Jaray, who is not seeking another term.
The forum’s sponsors include the Citizens Project, the Pikes Peak Bulletin, the Colorado Springs Independent and 91.5 KRCC.