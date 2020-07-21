Manitou Springs City Council approved a public health order Monday requiring all residents and visitors to wear face masks in public areas where 6-foot social distancing measures cannot be met.
The health order goes into effect immediately as an effort to combat the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.
In an online survey conducted by the Manitou Springs Creative District, more than 80% of respondents said they had concerns about the lack of mask usage in the community, officials said in a news released issued Monday.
"Our goal is for people to enjoy our amazing city, safely, and with health precautions taken," according to the release.
Children younger than 10 are exempt, along with people who have medical conditions that restrict them from wearing face coverings.
Violations of the order will be enforced by the town's code enforcement department. The first offense includes a fine of $25 and the second offense $50.
"Business owners have the right and responsibility of requesting anyone in violation of the order to leave their establishment," according to the release.
Gov. Jared Polis issued an executive order Thursday requiring Coloradans to wear face masks in public indoor settings, to help combat the growing spread of COVID-19.
Hours after Polis issued the order, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office announced on Twitter it would not be issuing citations for those who violate the order.